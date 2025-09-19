Counties risk losing billions as Nyakang'o flags expired funds

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o before the National Assembly’s Public Debt & Privatisation Committee on the FY 2025/26 Consolidated Fund at Bunge Towers, Nairobi. May 30, 2025 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Controller of Budget, Margaret Nyakang’o, has said that 28 county governments have up to the end of the year to either extend the established funds or create new ones after those initiated in 2014 have elapsed.

In the latest County Governments Budget Implementation Review Report by the Controller of Budget for the Financial Year 2024/25, Nyakang’o said that the devolved units established some funds dating back 10 years ago, which have now lapsed.