×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Counties risk losing billions as Nyakang'o flags expired funds

By Edwin Nyarangi | Sep. 19, 2025
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o before the National Assembly’s Public Debt & Privatisation Committee on the FY 2025/26 Consolidated Fund at Bunge Towers, Nairobi. May 30, 2025 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Controller of Budget, Margaret Nyakang’o, has said that 28 county governments have up to the end of the year to either extend the established funds or create new ones after those initiated in 2014 have elapsed.

In the latest County Governments Budget Implementation Review Report by the Controller of Budget for the Financial Year 2024/25, Nyakang’o said that the devolved units established some funds dating back 10 years ago, which have now lapsed.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Margaret Nyakang’o Controller of Budget County Governments Public Funds
.

Latest Stories

Malawi ruling party claims tampering in vote count
Malawi ruling party claims tampering in vote count
Africa
By AFP
14 mins ago
Omondi's brace lifts KCB over Tusker as Sportpesa League kicks off
Football
By Washington Onyango
16 mins ago
KeNHA launches crackdown to evict hawkers, street families from footbridges
National
By Ronald Kipruto
27 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Nadco is headed the BBI way
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Why Nadco is headed the BBI way
No SHA services from Monday, private hospitals declare
By Okumu Modachi 3 hrs ago
No SHA services from Monday, private hospitals declare
From tea to fuel, changing faces of bribes that Murkomen risks normalising
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
From tea to fuel, changing faces of bribes that Murkomen risks normalising
Batuk: Inside Britain's school for infantry warfare in Kenya
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Batuk: Inside Britain's school for infantry warfare in Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved