Newly launched Nairobi-Kisumu train stalls in Muhoroni

COUNTIES
By Harold Odhiambo | December 21st 2021

The Nairobi- Kisumu train stalled at Tamu in Muhoroni, Kisumu County. [Courtesy]

The recently re-launched Nairobi to Kisumu passenger train has stalled at Tamu in Muhoroni, Kisumu County after one of its wagons derailed.

The train was making its second trip to the lakeside city after rail services resumed in the line last week following the rehabilitation of the line.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 5 pm when the train carrying 212 passengers was negotiating a corner.

By 8 pm, the train was yet to be returned back on the rail as officials from Kenya Railways officials raced against time to resolve the issue.

Muhoroni Deputy Sub-County Police Commander Zaphania Kamuren confirmed the incident saying efforts are underway to return the detailed wagon back on track.

He, however, described the incident as a minor one and said that raised ballast on the rail caused the wagon to derail.

"It is true one of the wagons derailed and efforts are underway to get it back on track," said Kamuren.

By 9:30 pm, the derailed wagon had been put back on track.

