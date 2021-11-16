× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ibrahim Rotich denies killing athlete Agnes Tirop

COUNTIES
By Lynn Kolongei | November 16th 2021

Ibrahim Kipkemboi Rotich at the Eldoret High Court. [Peter Ochieng, Stansard]

Ibrahim Rotich, the key suspect in the murder of athlete Agnes Tirop, has denied murder charges before the High Court in Eldoret.

Appearing before Justice Reuben Nyakundi, Rotich, 41, pleaded not guilty after the mental assessment report from the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital showed that he was fit to stand trial.

According to the particulars of the charge, Rotich is said to have killed Tirop on October 12 at Rural estate in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet county.

Joseline Mitei, who was holding brief for Rotich’s lawyer Ngigi Mbugua, told the court the defence was working on filing an application for release on bond or bail.

KEEP READING

 Ibrahim Rotich: I didn’t kill Agnes Tirop

 Suspect in Agnes Tirop’s killing to take plea

 Elders conduct cleansing ceremony in Agnes Tirop's house

 Suspect in athlete Agnes Tirop's killing detained for 20 days

However, the prosecution led by David Fedha told the court they had already filed an affidavit on November 9, opposing Rotich’s release on bond.

In their application, they said they had laid down reasons warranting the denial of bail, including that the accused is a flight risk.

Justice Nyakundi directed that the defence files a reply to the affidavit filed by the prosecution and that a pre-bail report be prepared in 14 days.

Tirop’s father Vincent Tirop as well as Rotich’s siblings were present during the plea-taking session.

Last week, Deputy Registrar Diana Milimu directed that Rotich undergo a mental assessment at the MTRH before taking the plea.

Rotich had earlier been arraigned at the law courts in Iten, where the miscellaneous file which allowed the DCI to conduct further investigations was closed.

The prosecution told the court they had overwhelming evidence connecting Rotich to his lover’s death.

Justice Nyakundi directed that Rotich be remanded in Eldoret GK Prison until the ruling on release on bond is given on December 1.

Rotich was arrested at a police roadblock at Chaani in Changamwe, about six kilometres from Mombasa.

Tirop, 25, participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, featuring in the 5,000m race in which she finished fourth.

The athlete was found dead in her house in Iten on October 13.

The postmortem by two pathologists at the Iten County Referral Hospital (ICRH) mortuary revealed that Tirop had suffered neck stabs and was hit on the head with a blunt object.

She was buried at her parent’s home in Nandi on October 23, on a day when she would have turned 26.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Mutula Kilonzo junior is recuperating at MTRH in Eldoret after an incident in Kapsabet

BREAKING NEWS: Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter wins at Court of Appeal

700 student doctors at KNH and Eldoret’s Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital have boycotted work

England seal World Cup spot as Kane hits four in 10-0 rout of San Marino
Harry Kane scored four goals in England's 10-0 demolition of San Marino as Gareth Southgate's side made official their place in next year's World Cup
Kakamega High School parents, students turned away over Sh21.6m fine
Kakamega High School parents who could not afford the Sh9,800 penalty to reconstruct the burnt dormitory were turned away.

MOST READ

Uhuru signs law locking out ‘mpango wa kandos’ from dead lovers’ wealth
Uhuru signs law locking out ‘mpango wa kandos’ from dead lovers’ wealth

NATIONAL

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Drought: Cows supported by twigs in Garissa so that they can stand to feed

By Mate Tongola | 46 minutes ago

Drought: Cows supported by twigs in Garissa so that they can stand to feed
County free to use Sh5.8b budget after petition dismissed

By Robert Amalemba | 2 hours ago

County free to use Sh5.8b budget after petition dismissed
Sloshed: The ‘Mbangara lullaby’ enslaving Taita men

By Renson Mnyamwezi | 3 hours ago

Sloshed: The ‘Mbangara lullaby’ enslaving Taita men
Save us from this dusty road, Bungoma traders demand

By Micah Sali | 4 hours ago

Save us from this dusty road, Bungoma traders demand

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC