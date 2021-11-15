× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Student sneaks from school to check on bhang he grows at home

COUNTIES
By Stanley Ongwae | November 15th 2021

A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he sneaked out of school to check on the bhang he allegedly grows at home.

The Form One student was caught by Enchoro assistant chief Henry Otiso after he was seen around his home.

“I received a tip-off from the public that the student had sneaked from school and that he had been seen where he resides. I rushed there with some other members of Nyumba Kumi and arrested the boy. We also uprooted the bhang as evidence,” reads the report of the administrator that was recorded at Gesima Police Post.

The chief said the boy had about 50 plants near their house.

KEEP READING

 Concerns in Naivasha as students smoke bhang in public

 Nakuru’s lush green marijuana farms

 New team formed to promote miraa trade

 Police net bhang worth Sh1.2 million in a Nakuru slum

Nyamira County Police Commander Grace Kakai said the suspect will be arraigned and asked parents to be vigilant of their children's activities.

“Parents should be key in preventing the problem of drugs,” Kakai said.

The arrest of the boy comes at a time when the government is dealing with rising cases of insecurity in schools with fires being recorded often.

A month ago, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) and officers drawn from other agencies converged in Nyamira to address the rising cases of illicit brew sale and drug abuse.

Nyanza regional co-ordinator Magu Mutindika had placed the county at number two nationally.

Mutindika warned security officers and administrators of dire consequences if illegal substances are found in their areas of jurisdiction.

“Every security agent whose area will be found to have such substances will face disciplinary actions,” he said.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Drugs worth millions of shillings nabbed by Anti-Narcotics unit in operation on Nairobi-Moyale Route

'Tuko high bila ndom', Size 8 and Masterpiece released a new song | Celebrity Chat

Jesus Girl reveals how she triumphed over heroin, bhang, alcohol addictions | BEYOND THE SCARS

Farmers eye higher profits with easy to manage coffee variety
At least 200 farmers have benefited from the new type of coffee. US, Taiwan, and China some of the export markets the anaerobic coffee is famous.
Raila: There will be no sacred cows in ODM nominations
Raila hinted at a pact with Jubilee Party in the coming days to harmonise their operations ahead of the general election.

MOST READ

Uhuru signs law locking out ‘mpango wa kandos’ from dead lovers’ wealth
Uhuru signs law locking out ‘mpango wa kandos’ from dead lovers’ wealth

NATIONAL

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Drought: Cows supported by twigs in Garissa so that they can stand to feed

By Mate Tongola | 46 minutes ago

Drought: Cows supported by twigs in Garissa so that they can stand to feed
County free to use Sh5.8b budget after petition dismissed

By Robert Amalemba | 2 hours ago

County free to use Sh5.8b budget after petition dismissed
Sloshed: The ‘Mbangara lullaby’ enslaving Taita men

By Renson Mnyamwezi | 3 hours ago

Sloshed: The ‘Mbangara lullaby’ enslaving Taita men
Save us from this dusty road, Bungoma traders demand

By Micah Sali | 4 hours ago

Save us from this dusty road, Bungoma traders demand

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC