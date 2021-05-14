× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Appeal ruling, Governor Lee Kinyanjui tells BBI proponents

COUNTIES
By Kennedy Gachuhi | May 14th 2021
Governor Lee Kinyanjui with Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala (right) in Mombasa County, February 12, 2021. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

A ruling by a five-judge bench stopping the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has elicited mixed reactions from leaders and residents of Nakuru County.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui said the initiative that Justices Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jairus Ngaah, Chacha Mwita, and Teresia Matheka ruled as null and void on Thursday was unstoppable. 

Kinyanjui, who has been spearheading the BBI campaigns in the South Rift region, described the ruling as one of the obstacles confronting the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill of 2020. 

"In the spirit of our Constitution, we respect the High Court ruling. Let us respect the right to disagree, and that is democracy. The journey to constitutional changes is full of obstacles and this is one of them," said Kinyanjui. 

The governor called on the BBI team to file an appeal against the ruling. He said the judges failed to consider key defence evidence against eight consolidated petitions that challenged the BBI process. 

KEEP READING

 Bonchari, Juja by-elections in limbo as AG heads to Court of Appeal

 Constitutional amendments should strengthen our institutions

 What if BBI voting was by Secret Ballot?

 BBI reggae stopped

"We feel key matters raised by the BBI team have not been sufficiently prosecuted and therefore the need for immediate appeal to the decision," said Kinyanjui. 

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama, who voted for the Bill when parliament passed the proposed law, said the judges made a ruling in total disregard of the number of Kenyans who already endorsed the planned changes. 

Police diperse supporters of MP Ndindi Nyoro at Mukuyu Market in Murang'a town. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

"The judges made a ruling that mirrors a political decision. I believe the judges made the decision because the President rejected their appointment to various courts. They dwelt more on the President as a person instead of the facts before them," said Arama. 

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

He added: "Tanga Tanga should not celebrate this ruling. Their happiness will be short-lived. The BBI team will definitely appeal the decision. There are sufficient grounds to overturn the ruling and the constitution amendment process will proceed." 

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara, who voted against the Bill, said that the Judiciary had stood firm against the mutilation of the constitution. 

"Justice has been served to Kenyans whose money would have been used in a fraudulent referendum. The Bill was being forced on Kenyans and the court has come to their rescue," said Kihara. 

Kihara advised against an appeal and asked BBI proponents to focus on auditing the current constitution. 

"With all the illegalities cited by the judges in their landmark ruling to stop the process, there is no chance for an appeal to succeed. They should instead audit the 20 per cent of the Constitution that was said to be faulty which I believe Kenyans will embrace," said Kihara. 

Lawyer Kipkoech Ngetich said a higher court should uphold the ruling by the High Court.

"The High Court judges resuscitated the sovereign and constituent power. The Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court have a rare opportunity to tinker with our Constitutional history and speak to political bullies. I stand with the judiciary," said Ngetich. 

 

RELATED VIDEOS

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna discusses party politics & the BBI bill | #NEWSHOUR

Jubilee VC David Murathe on who is next on the Jubilee's chopping board & BBI politics | #NEWSHOUR

Intrigues of the BBI bill, as the clock ticks on the process of amending the 2010 constitution

Share this story
Rains to reduce starting today, Kenya Met says
Kenya Met said the change in rainfall intensity might be gradual, but significant difference will be experienced by Saturday.
South Africa 7s: Alvin Otieno brace inspires Shujaa win over Zimbabwe
Alvin Otieno bagged a brace as Kenya Sevens started the final leg of the...

MOST READ

Son of former Kisumu mayor found dead
Son of former Kisumu mayor found dead

NYANZA

By Kevine Omollo

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Four die in Kibra floods

By Peter Muiruri | 22 minutes ago

Four die in Kibra floods
Bungoma Governor Wangamati questioned over ‘unjustifiable expenditure’

By John Shilitsa | 13 hours ago

Bungoma Governor Wangamati questioned over ‘unjustifiable expenditure’
Senate to decide Wajir Governor Mohamud Abdi’s fate Monday

By Betty Njeru | 17 hours ago

Senate to decide Wajir Governor Mohamud Abdi’s fate Monday
Son of former Kisumu mayor found dead

By Kevine Omollo | 19 hours ago

Son of former Kisumu mayor found dead

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC