Senior DCI officer arrested for shooting dead security guard in Kayole

A senior Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer has been arrested after he allegedly shot dead a security guard at a nightspot in Kayole, Nairobi.

The sleuth fired a single bullet into the head of the security guard at 4am on Thursday, May 13.

The reported reasons for the fatal shooting are inconsistent.

The first version alleges the DCI officer killed the guard after he allegedly refused to grant him access to a lodging in the nightspot.

Another version claims the officer shot dead his alleged victim after he returned to the parking area of the night joint and found his car missing. Upon asking the security man where his vehicle was, a confrontation ensued between the duo, with the guard protesting being accused of negligence by the suspect. The resultant melee is what caused the fatal exchange, the second narrative claimed.

A third version, which appears far-fetched, is also on the record, with police claiming the DCI officer was attempting to split open a locked guest room door when he “accidentally” shot dead the guard, who was sleeping inside.

The suspect was consequently arrested, with a top DCI boss in Nairobi ordering the matter be pursued to its conclusion.

The killed guard was taken to City Mortuary, police said.

