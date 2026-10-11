Why Kenyans must be careful with Sifunaism

Edwin Sifuna can no longer be ignored. Even those in power have begun attacking him, which proves they have noticed him. People mock what they fear by calling it the opposite of what they see. Hear a promise, call it empty. Hear a rising man, call him a fool. Well, Sifuna has no shortage of people who see him as full!
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