Optics tell it all: Why William Ruto looks tell of a desperate politician

President William Ruto has taken on a worrying look of late – sweating profusely, eyes wild and blazing, teeth bared in a rictus smile, absolutely furious, panicking and shouting, and with no apparent control of what comes out of his mouth. Things fall apart, and this is the look and sound of a desperate man. And optics matter.

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