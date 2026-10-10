Debate over Dangote Lamu refinery exposes a society trapped in small things that personify mediocrity

It is ridiculous that in an economy that has suffered the exit of several high profile companies in the recent past people are arguing on whether or not a multi-billion company should set shop in the country. More troubling are some of the arguments that are been advanced to stop the entry of the Dangote East Africa Petroleum and Petrochemicals into the country.

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