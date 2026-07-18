Kilifi opens first safe house for GBV survivors

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Principal Secretary for Gender Affairs and Affirmative Action Anne Wang'ombe (centre), Kilifi Deputy Governor Flora Chibule (left) and SHOFCO) founder Dr. Kennedy Odede cut a ribbon during the launch of the Kimbilio Safe House in Kilifi North on July 14, 2026. [Courtesy]

Women and children fleeing gender-based violence in Kilifi will no longer spend nights in police stations or return to abusive homes after the county opened its first safe house.

For years, survivors escaping abuse at night had few options because Kilifi lacked a functional safe house. Many sought temporary shelter in police stations while others depended on well-wishers or returned to abusive homes.

Data from the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) shows 1,024 gender-based violence (GBV) cases reached courts in Kilifi in 2025, up from 939 in 2024, reflecting growing demand for survivor support services.

Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), in partnership with the Kilifi County Government, launched the 48-bed Kimbilio Safe House in Kilifi North Sub-County on July 14, to provide survivors with shelter and access to medical care, legal aid, counselling and economic empowerment programmes.

“For years, survivors in Kilifi have faced enormous challenges in accessing protection and support services. The increasing number of reported cases has shown us that we need a dedicated facility where survivors can receive care and protection,” said Kilifi Deputy Governor Flora Chibule.

Chibule noted that many survivors, particularly women and children, remain trapped in abusive situations because they lack shelter and economic support.

“This is the only safe house we have in the entire county, and it marks an important beginning in ensuring that survivors have a safe place to seek refuge, heal and access the support they need to break free from violence,” added Chibule.

Neema Mwanajuma, a gender case worker in Kilifi, recalled years of helping survivors who had nowhere safe to stay after escaping abuse.

“We have seen women return to abusive homes simply because they had nowhere else to sleep. This safe house gives survivors a chance to start again,” said Mwanajuma.

Principal Secretary for Gender Affairs and Affirmative Action Anne Wang'ombe said the facility will provide survivors with immediate protection and access to services that support healing and justice.

“Gender-based violence continues to rob many women and children of their dignity and opportunities. Facilities such as this safe house are critical because they provide survivors with immediate protection and access to services that enable healing and justice,” noted Wang'ombe.

She noted that partnerships between government and development organisations remain necessary to strengthen prevention, response and rehabilitation.

“As Kimbilio transitions into full operations, the next critical requirement is establishing a sustainable operational financing model. I want to assure you that the State Department for Gender Affairs will continue to walk with you, offering policy guidance, standardisation and collaborative support to ensure survivors get the refuge they need,” explained Wang'ombe.

SHOFCO Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr Kennedy Odede said the organisation responded to the county government's request after Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data identified Kilifi among the three counties with the highest GBV prevalence.

“At SHOFCO, we believe that every person deserves to live free from violence and fear. When a survivor escapes abuse, they need more than temporary shelter. They need a pathway to healing, justice and economic independence,” said Odede.

Odede said the safe house will help survivors rebuild their lives through access to medical care, legal aid, counselling and economic empowerment programmes. He also called on counties and development organisations to invest in survivor-centred interventions, noting that community partnerships remain essential in addressing GBV.