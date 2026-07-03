Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Farmers in Ganze demand eviction of herders as tension escalate

By Marion Kithi | Jul. 3, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Residents of Mnagoni and Mapotea group ranches during a public baraza in Ganze Sub-County, Kilifi County. [Marion Kithi, Standard]

The escalating conflicts between Somali pastoralists and the local Giriama community in Bamba Ward, Kilifi County, are turning ugly by the day, raising fears of the repeat of past tribal clashes. 

Last week, a confrontation nearly broke out between armed herders and some youths who were manning Kwa Hakatsa waterpan. The youths are opposed to the grazing of cattle by pastoralists in the area.

The locals say the water pan, constructed by the county government of Kilifi, benefits at least 4000 residents and that the influx of the herders heightens the risk of acute waterborne diseases.

The herders drove more than 3,000 animals to the area in search of water and pastures. Farmers claim that their efforts to raise the matter with the relevant authorities have fallen on deaf ears.

On the other hand, the herders claim that they paid a section of locals, in the presence of chiefs and their assistants, to be allowed to graze and water their animals in the area.

The locals, led by former Bamba MCA Daniel Mangi, now want the government to intervene and drive the herders out of the area, saying they compromise security and degrade the environment.

Mangi said the tension can be defused if the herders, especially from Tana River and Garissa Counties, who have been accused of threatening locals and invading with thousands of animals, are flushed out.

“We have been pleading with the government to address this matter amicably for several years, but nothing meaningful has been achieved. We say enough is enough. What will restore peace is the total eviction of the herders,’’ he said.

The former MCA also faulted chiefs for sanctioning agreements between herders and some elders without involving all stakeholders.

“Everyone must be involved during the signing of the agreements, not just a few people. We cannot have such agreements without involving the county government since land and agriculture are devolved functions. Everyone must be involved and his or her inputs captured," Mangi said.

A few years back, more than 150 acres of grazing land were set on fire by locals as an alternative way of ending the frequent clashes with the herders.

The areas leased by the pastoralists include the Mapotea, Mnagoni, Birya and Giriama ranches in Ganze sub-county.

Kahindi Nzaro, a local who had leased his farm as a grazing field to the herders, said the herders had violated the agreements.

“They want to graze beyond borders and become violent when you question them,” said Nzaro.

Benson Shikari, another resident from Mnagoni, said the government has been giving the herders an ultimatum, which has not stopped them from invading their farms.

Clearly, the herders don't respect the administration, and definitely, we do not expect them to respect us or our properties. We can't allow this to continue. These intruders must leave our land,” said Shikari.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kilifi County Ganze Tensions Ganze Farmers Herders
.

Latest Stories

Governor Kihika and Senator Keroche clash during Senate Committee meeting
Governor Kihika and Senator Keroche clash during Senate Committee meeting
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
2 hrs ago
Why parasite control should be a priority on every dairy farm
Smart Harvest
By Dr Joseph Othieno
2 hrs ago
Coffee farming taking shape in Laikipia
Smart Harvest
By Boniface Gikandi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Season of dishing out dubious cash in voter buying spree as polls loom
By Juliet Omelo 2 hrs ago
Season of dishing out dubious cash in voter buying spree as polls loom
Scores injured in attack on Linda Mwananchi convoy
By Stanley Ongwae 2 hrs ago
Scores injured in attack on Linda Mwananchi convoy
Court clears Mara luxury hotel after second case thrown out
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Court clears Mara luxury hotel after second case thrown out
Cash politics roars back as Ruto allies splash millions
By Harold Odhiambo and Anne Atieno 2 hrs ago
Cash politics roars back as Ruto allies splash millions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved