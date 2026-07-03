Farmers in Ganze demand eviction of herders as tension escalate

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Residents of Mnagoni and Mapotea group ranches during a public baraza in Ganze Sub-County, Kilifi County. [Marion Kithi, Standard]

The escalating conflicts between Somali pastoralists and the local Giriama community in Bamba Ward, Kilifi County, are turning ugly by the day, raising fears of the repeat of past tribal clashes.

Last week, a confrontation nearly broke out between armed herders and some youths who were manning Kwa Hakatsa waterpan. The youths are opposed to the grazing of cattle by pastoralists in the area.

The locals say the water pan, constructed by the county government of Kilifi, benefits at least 4000 residents and that the influx of the herders heightens the risk of acute waterborne diseases.

The herders drove more than 3,000 animals to the area in search of water and pastures. Farmers claim that their efforts to raise the matter with the relevant authorities have fallen on deaf ears.

On the other hand, the herders claim that they paid a section of locals, in the presence of chiefs and their assistants, to be allowed to graze and water their animals in the area.

The locals, led by former Bamba MCA Daniel Mangi, now want the government to intervene and drive the herders out of the area, saying they compromise security and degrade the environment.

Mangi said the tension can be defused if the herders, especially from Tana River and Garissa Counties, who have been accused of threatening locals and invading with thousands of animals, are flushed out.

“We have been pleading with the government to address this matter amicably for several years, but nothing meaningful has been achieved. We say enough is enough. What will restore peace is the total eviction of the herders,’’ he said.

The former MCA also faulted chiefs for sanctioning agreements between herders and some elders without involving all stakeholders.

“Everyone must be involved during the signing of the agreements, not just a few people. We cannot have such agreements without involving the county government since land and agriculture are devolved functions. Everyone must be involved and his or her inputs captured," Mangi said.

A few years back, more than 150 acres of grazing land were set on fire by locals as an alternative way of ending the frequent clashes with the herders.

The areas leased by the pastoralists include the Mapotea, Mnagoni, Birya and Giriama ranches in Ganze sub-county.

Kahindi Nzaro, a local who had leased his farm as a grazing field to the herders, said the herders had violated the agreements.

“They want to graze beyond borders and become violent when you question them,” said Nzaro.

Benson Shikari, another resident from Mnagoni, said the government has been giving the herders an ultimatum, which has not stopped them from invading their farms.

Clearly, the herders don't respect the administration, and definitely, we do not expect them to respect us or our properties. We can't allow this to continue. These intruders must leave our land,” said Shikari.