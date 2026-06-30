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Inside Taita Taveta's new wave of land invasion

By Renson Mnyamwezi | Jun. 30, 2026
Fresh land invasions deepen investor-squatter row in Taita Taveta. [Courtesy]

A row has erupted between a private investor and squatters over the ownership of 100 acres of land in Taita Taveta County.

The squatters have blocked the Bayusuf family from developing the plot in the Msharinyi area near Maungu Town along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

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