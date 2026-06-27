NCA flags construction extensions without approval in Mombasa, posing danger

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The National Construction Authority (NCA) has raised concern over developers adding extra floors to buildings in Mombasa without approval, warning that the practice threatens public safety.

During an enforcement operation, NCA officers arrested a developer accused of constructing additional floors beyond the approved seven-storey limit.

NCA Compliance Manager Stephen Mwilu said some developers ignore suspension orders and continue building despite safety concerns.

He noted that projects found violating regulations are suspended until compliance issues are resolved.

He warned that offenders risk fines of up to Sh3 million, imprisonment for three years, or both. He said several buildings had been extended without regulatory approvals, linking the trend to previous building collapses.