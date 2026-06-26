Armed officers escort protesters along the streets

Audio By Vocalize

Police officers keep vigil during Gen anniversary protests in Nyeri, on June 25, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Armed security officers escorted protesters in the street of Mombasa amid fears that it could be infiltrated by goons.

The contingent of officers herded the protesters from ACK Memorial Cathedral, where they held prayers, as they made their way to regional police headquarters.

"Kenyans who lost their loved one deserve justice. Justice delayed is justice denied. We call for faster dispensation of justice," said Reverend Joseph Salim.

Officers drawn from the National Police Service, Kenya Wildlife Service and the Kenya Prisons Service, some in plain clothes, escorted the demonstrators, some wearing scarves in national colours, out of the cathedral into the Nkrumah Road and Elephant Tusks and back to Treasury Square.

There was a brief misunderstanding after one group opposed the carrying of a casket during the march.

The procession ended with the presentation of a petition to County Commissioner Mohamed Noon.

"Like last year, we have today witnessed a rather peaceful procession. Matatus and all other businesses are going on as normal, and there has been no hooliganism anywhere in the town," he said.

The protesters asked the State to hold accountable the perpetrators of the 2024 violence besides compensating the families of those killed and the survivors.

They called for the strengthening of key institutions responsible for enhancing accountability and justice, including the Kenyan National Police Service, the Independent Oversight Authority (IPOA), the Judiciary, and the Kenyan National Commission on Human Rights.

The participants also called for an end to corruption in public offices and demanded that the State conducts quality public participation.

The government was also asked to concerns on public debt.

"It behooves us to look to the future, stand together and always push for a fair, prosperous and accountable nation," said the petition.

The demonstrators demanded action on their grievances.

"This time round, we demand action on this petition and not mere lip service. The government must respond to our demands and not merely receive the petition," said Walid Sketty of Vocal Africa.

The protesters wondered why IPOA took to court only three out of the 62 cases of Gen Z killed or injured in the 2024 demonstrations.

"The political class has resumed its position of lethargy and wastage of public resources. They are abusing court orders, like in the case of Owino Uhuru and Ebola. We are stuck with systems that are quick to take lives but very slow to hold perpetrators accountable," they said.

They listed those killed in Mombasa County as Joash Ombati, Denis Otieno, Emmanuel Tata and George Kariuki Gathogo.