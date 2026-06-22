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King Charles III coral in Kilifi thrives three years later

By Marion Kithi | Jun. 22, 2026
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A coral reef restoration ranger brushes an artificial reef structure in the Indian Ocean near Shimoni, on June 13, 2022. [File, Standard]

Nearly three years since King Charles III placed a small coral fragment on an artificial restoration structure in Kilifi, the symbolic gesture has grown into a thriving part of a marine ecosystem.

The coral planted by the king during the monarch’s visit to the Kuruwitu Conservation Area in November 2023 is flourishing beneath the waves.

During his state visit to Kenya, King Charles III toured the community-led marine conservation site, where he met members of the Kuruwitu Conservation and Welfare Association and learnt about efforts to restore damaged coral reefs.

The king participated in a coral gardening exercise by placing a coral fragment onto a specially designed artificial structure.

The Kuruwitu Conservation Area is managed by local communities that have spent years protecting marine life from threats such as overfishing, coral extraction and climate change.

The project demonstrates how coastal communities can become guardians of fragile ocean ecosystems while creating sustainable livelihoods.

The latest images of the King’s Coral were released by the British High Commission in Kenya as part of continued UK-Kenya environmental cooperation.

Although often mistaken for underwater plants or rocks, corals are living animals that form some of the most diverse ecosystems on Earth.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), coral reefs cover less than one per cent of the ocean floor but support at least 25 per cent of all marine species.

These reefs provide shelter, breeding grounds and food for thousands of fish and marine organisms.

Beyond biodiversity, they are vital to millions of people worldwide, supporting fisheries, tourism and protecting coastlines from waves, storms and erosion.

However, coral reefs remain among the world’s most threatened ecosystems. 

Rising ocean temperatures caused by climate change can trigger coral bleaching, a process in which corals expel the algae that provide them with nutrients and colour, leaving them weakened and vulnerable.

Conservationists say that restoration efforts such as those taking place in Kuruwitu offer hope.

While protecting reefs requires global action to address climate change, local initiatives, including coral gardening, marine protected areas and community stewardship, can help damaged reefs recover and build resilience. 

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Related Topics

King Charles III Marine Ecosystems Coral Reefs Kuruwitu Conservation Area
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