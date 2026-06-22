Taita Taveta Sh11 billion steel plant to unlock its iron ore sector

Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime yesterday flagged off the first haul of iron ore from Kishushe Ranch to the Sh11 billion steel factory owned by Devik Group of Companies in Voi.
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