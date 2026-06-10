Shakahola forest to be transformed into a heritage tourism destination

An entrance at Mekatilili wa Menza Malindi District Cultural Resource Centre in Malindi, Kilifi County on Friday. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

A monument to honour the revered Mekatalili wa Menza will be erected at Shakahola Forest, where she reportedly slapped a British officer, Arthur Champion.

Historical accounts indicate that the independence activist and spiritual leader action ignited the Giriama resistance against British colonial rule in 1913.