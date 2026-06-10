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Shakahola forest to be transformed into a heritage tourism destination

By Marion Kithi | Jun. 10, 2026
An entrance at Mekatilili wa Menza Malindi District Cultural Resource Centre in Malindi, Kilifi County on Friday. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

A monument to honour the revered Mekatalili wa Menza will be erected at Shakahola Forest, where she reportedly slapped a British officer, Arthur Champion.

Historical accounts indicate that the independence activist and spiritual leader action ignited the Giriama resistance against British colonial rule in 1913.

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Cultural Tourism Giriama Resistance Shakahola Heritage Mekatilili Monument
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