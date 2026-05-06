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Sh25.5b Mwache dam hits 83pc completion amid funding, compensation concerns

By Patrick Beja | May. 6, 2026
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Water Resources Authority officials Donald Murgor and Mohamed Shurie issue a Sh4.9 million compensation cheque to landowners affected by Mwache Dam expansion in Kwale County. [Robert Menza, Standard]

A parliamentary committee has expressed concern that the multi-billion-shilling Mwache dam in Kinango subcounty, Kwale, might turn into a white elephant if it is completed without the installation of pipes and a water treatment plant.

The national assembly's Water, Irrigation and Blue Economy committee noted yesterday that although the Sh25.5 billion project was 83 per cent complete, no funds have been set aside for laying pipes and constructing the water treatment plant.

The committee visited the project after the contractor, Sinohydro Corporation Limited, recently stopped the construction due to delayed payment.

Chairman Kangogo Bowen asked the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation to speed up the installation of the water treatment and distribution infrastructure and ensure that Kwale residents are given a priority before the commodity is supplied in the nearby Mombasa County.

“We are impressed with the progress of the project, which is at 83 per cent complete. However, recently the project was slowed down because of delayed payment,” said the Marakwet East MP.

At the same time, Matuga MP Kassim Tandaza clashed with the water secretary at the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, Engineer Samuel Alima, over hundreds of houses that were damaged through the blasting of rocks.

While Alima explained that the ministry had recommended the rehabilitation of the houses, Tandaza demanded full compensation to the locals.

“We demand that the house owners be fully compensated and not just for repairs,” said Tandaza. 

Although Engineer Alima put the number of the damaged houses at 244, residents led by the Kasemeni MCA, Mr Victor Safari, put the figure at 500.

Tandaza also called for the compensation of 2000 Project Affected Persons (PAPs) who have been kept waiting since 2021, when the first batch of residents was compensated and relocated, blaming the delay on the National Land Commission (NLC).

The dam had a total of 4000 PAPs.

The MP also demanded that water be first supplied to Kwale residents before being piped to Mombasa County, arguing that there must be a budget for that plan.

According to Mr Kangogo, the contractor has a bill of Sh1.9 billion in unpaid certificates, and he pledged that the committee will facilitate resources by pushing the national treasury to release funds.

Kangogo noted that Sh5.8 billion has been allocated for the project in the proposed national budget to be presented to parliament next month.

He urged National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Mr John Mbadi to visit the project and ensure prompt payment to the contractor so that it is completed on schedule.

Alima said the ministry targeted having the project completed by the end of this year.

The dam has a designed capacity to supply 186,000 litres of water daily. President William Ruto launched the construction of the dam in 2023.

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Related Topics

Mwache Dam Project Kwale Water Project Irrigation Infrastructure Kwale Dam
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