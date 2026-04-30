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Notorious Mombasa bhang dealer nabbed

By Hudson Gumbihi | Apr. 30, 2026
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Rolls of bhang stuffed in a sack were seized by police in Webuye town.[Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Police in Mombasa have arrested a man they say is a notorious drug trafficker who has been evading their dragnet for a long time.

Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), alongside officers from the Shelly Beach Police Station, apprehended the suspect, seizing 170 kilograms of bhang in the process.

Acting on intelligence, the officers executed a well-planned raid in the Tonge Nyama area, targeting a one-room rental house where the drugs were hidden. 

After sifting through the premises, the officers uncovered large rolls of bhang concealed in two sacks and two Nigerian carrier bags, painting a vivid picture of the illicit trade lurking just beneath the surface.

The suspect, a 34-year-old, found himself in a web of his own making as he was swiftly taken into custody. He is currently undergoing processing pending arraignment. 

Similarly, four people were arrested in Molo town, Nakuru County, following an operation targeting drug trafficking and illicit alcohol trade.

The operation, led by Nakuru County Police Commander Sam Boin, resulted in the seizure of cannabis worth over Sh500,000, illegal substances, illicit chang’aa, and 360 litres of ethanol.

The crackdown on drugs and illicit alcohol came as police officers from Rongo Sub-County remained guarded at Migori Hospital, where a suspected trafficker was admitted following a road accident.

On April 24, 2026, the suspect was behind the wheel of a trailer when he lost control, plunging into the river Kuja.

The driver sustained severe injuries in the crash and was rescued by good Samaritans who rushed him to the hospital for urgent medical care.

A concerted recovery operation unfolded as authorities successfully retrieved the submerged trailer from the river. It was subsequently towed to Kamagambo Police Station, where, upon inspection, it was found to be carrying bhang.

Anti-Narcotics Officers stationed in Isebania were summoned to take charge of the investigation, and it was established that the trailer was ferrying 1,137.8 kilogrammes of bhang with an estimated street value of about Sh34 million.

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Related Topics

Anti-Narcotics Unit Drug Traffickers Mombasa Bhang Dealer Shelly Beach Police Station
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