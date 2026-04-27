Governor Nassir launches construction of Kongowea Level 4 Hospital

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Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sharif Nassir during the groundbreaking of Kongowea Level 4 Hospital on April 27, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir presided over the groundbreaking of the Kongowea Level 4 Hospital on Monday, marking a significant step in transforming healthcare in the county.

Nassir said the Kongowea hospital project is part of efforts to reduce pressure on Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital, and bring services closer to dense, underserved populations.

“With two new Level 3 facilities already delivered in Mjambere (Kisauni) and Bofu (Likoni), the Kongowea project completes the geographical distribution of health infrastructure investments,” he said.

The governor explained that he has chosen healthcare as the defining pillar of his administration, which combines infrastructure, staffing, financing reforms, and patient access interventions.

“Nyali’s rapid population expansion, coupled with congestion at existing facilities, makes the case for a Level 4 upgrade technically sound,” he said.

“Three hospitals, spread across key sub-counties, create a county-wide footprint that reinforces equity in service delivery,” he added.

Nassir said through the Kisauni, Likoni, and now Nyali projects the county government is reaching communities historically forced to travel long distances for care.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sharif Nassir and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga during the groundbreaking of Kongowea Level 4 Hospital on April 27, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The governor explained that the broader transformation of the health system, including the recent investments in specialised care; pediatric ICU expansion, oncology capacity, and surgical infrastructure, complement the rollout of Level 4 facilities.

“By aligning infrastructure expansion with reforms such as Facility Improvement Fund utilisation and SHA-linked access mechanisms, my administration is attempting to answer the perennial question of sustainability,” he said.

Nassir emphasized that healthcare is universal, tangible, and every household interacts with the system.