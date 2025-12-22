Mombasa Senator urges county to upgrade health facilities

Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki elected Chairman of the Senate lands committee at Parliament on February 24, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki has urged Governor Abdulswamad Nassir's government to upgrade health facilities across the region to boost services.

Faki said the Senate allocated Sh8.5 billion to Mombasa County in the current financial year, and residents should therefore expect better healthcare.

Speaking during a free medical camp sponsored by his office at Vikobani in Miritini Ward, Jomvu Subcounty, Faki said the area deserved a Level Four hospital similar to Port Reitz Subcounty Hospital in Changamwe Subcounty.

The camp, which attracted hundreds of residents, was also organised by the Mombasa County Government, Jomvu Youth Network, and Bomu Hospital.

He also called for the upgrading of dispensaries and the acquisition of two ambulances to cope with the high population.

He noted that Jomvu Subcounty is the entry point to Mombasa County from the west and borders Kilifi and Kwale counties, and therefore should have a large hospital.

“The Senate allocated Sh8.5 billion this financial year to Mombasa County. We should therefore see an improvement in the hospitals,” he said.

Faki also decried low staffing in health facilities and appealed to the county government to address the problem.

At the same time, Faki urged residents to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA) to support the financing of medical services in the area.

He said that although SHA is still facing operational challenges, residents should enrol to support health financing in the county.

He added that the Senate has passed the Facility Improvement Fund, which allows health facilities to use part of the funds they raise for their improvement.

He cautioned residents about the rise in new HIV cases in the country, noting that youth are most at risk.

“First-time mothers have been found to be getting infected, and young women should take great care, particularly during the festive season,” he said.

He added that some of those seeking to work in the Middle East have been turned away after testing positive for HIV/AIDS.