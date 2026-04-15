Construction of key roads gains momentum in Kilifi

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Coast Regional Commissioner Ms Rhoda Onyancha has urged contractors in Kilifi to speed up road works. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Road contractors in Kilifi County have been urged to speed up construction without compromising quality, as the government moves to unlock the region’s economic potential.

Coast Regional Commissioner Ms Rhoda Onyancha led the Regional Implementation Coordination Management Committee in inspecting ongoing road projects and addressing challenges hindering progress.

Ms Onyancha directed the contractors to work around the clock to ensure the timely delivery of high-quality roads with effective drainage systems.

She assured that all ongoing government projects in Kilifi and the wider Coast region are progressing well.

“The government will ensure all the projects are completed within the stipulated time or earlier,” she said.

The multinational Bagamoyo–Tanga–Horohoro/Lunga Lunga–Malindi road project, Lot 2: Mtwapa–Kwa Kadzengo–Kilifi section, is now 76 per cent complete.

Land acquisition challenges had slowed the project, which commenced in 2021, but the government recently released Sh2 billion to compensate land and building owners on the wayleave.

However, the National Land Commission and Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) are currently compensating Project Affected Persons (PAPs), paving the way for major works to resume, including the construction of the new Mtwapa weighbridge in Kanamai.

The facility is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in Mtwapa town.

The Sh7.5 billion project includes the construction of a dual carriageway from the new Mtwapa bridge to Kwa Kadzengo, upgrading of the existing road to Kilifi bridge, and development of key infrastructure such as the Mtwapa roundabout bridge, Mbogolo River bridge, a weighbridge with access roads, a market at Takaungu, and three spur roads at Ronald Ngala, Shariani, and Takaungu.

Meanwhile, the upgrading to bitumen standards and maintenance of the Bamba-Ganze-Kilifi Road has reached 26.56 per cent.

The Sh2.2 billion project cuts through rich agricultural zones and is expected to reduce travel time, boost trade, and improve access to administrative services, health facilities and schools.

Yesterday, Ms Onyancha noted that the roads will deliver substantial economic benefits, highlighting the 15.7-kilometre Casuarina-Msabaha-Serengeti loop road linking Watamu and Malindi, two key tourism hubs, as a major catalyst for tourism growth and investment.

The committee expressed satisfaction with the progress of the projects and provided recommendations to address existing bottlenecks.

Encroachers on the Casuarina-Msabaha-Serengeti Road reserve were issued a two-week ultimatum to vacate, while Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) was directed to install beacons to deter further invasion.

“Individuals are conducting quarrying on road reserves. We urge them to vacate immediately. We have instructed the Kilifi team to work with the National Environment Authority (NEMA) and the Ministry of Mining to halt the activities and ensure the quarries are rehabilitated,” said the RC.

She also warned those carrying out quarrying on public land and along the Shelly Beach Road reserve in Mombasa, which has been earmarked for a link road to Diani Beach, to cease operations.

Onyancha added that compensation of PAPs along the Multinational Bagamoyo-Horohoro/Lunga Lunga-Malindi Road, Lot 2: Kilifi-Kwa Kadzengo section, is ongoing to facilitate completion of the project.

The committee further inspected the construction of the Gede-Kakuyuni road and the Kilifi Central fish landing site, both of which are progressing as planned.