How a humble docker felled a giant at DWU

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Ousted Dock Workers Union of Kenya general secretary Simon Sang. [File,Standard]

A humble docker working at Mombasa port’s export yard has felled a veteran trade unionist who was the face of Dock Workers Union (DWU) for more than 20 years.

The senior operations assistant Mr Sulman Otieno Owuor edged out Mr Simon Kiprono Sang when he took charge at DWU last week after winning a controversial election which has left several casualties at the union.

Owour,54, launched a spirited ‘chama kwa mwanachama’ campaign to ouster the Sang and his team from the union leadership on April 4, this year. Owour had served as Sang’s deputy.

Sang’s team members who were removed from the union are national chairman Mohamed Mwasera and vice chairman Mr Gunda Kaneno who have since protested the outcome.

Owour was first aided by an employment and labour relations court judgment delivered on February 26, this year, that saw the unionist who had been at the helm of DWU since 2006 replaced in an acting capacity.

In the judgment over Sang’s alleged unfair removal of Mr Owour, treasurer Ms Kibibi Omery, Mr Amin Iloti and Ms Mejuma Chirau from office, Justice Monica Mbaru declared that Mr Sang was not a person in good standing to head the union, leading to his replacement.

“A declaration is hereby issued that the first respondent, Simon Kiprono Sang, is not a person in good standing for the union,” said Justice Mbaru.

The judge declared that a breach of the union constitution and Labour Relations Act by Mr Sang.

Sang who had a grip on DWU for 20 years was finally edged out on April 4 this year when his former deputy Mr Owour replaced him during elections.

Sang was first elected general secretary in 2006 and remained at the helm of the union until February this year when a court verdict sealed his fate.

Mr Sang’s fate has been in a limbo since February this year after the Employment and Labour Relations court in Mombasa declared that he was “not a person of good standing to hold office in the union.”

Last Sunday, Owour said elections are over and that the union will now focus on negotiations for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the employer Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and raising the productivity of the port.

“The union is now in the hands of dockers and since I am 54-years-old I am opting for retirement as a KPA employee so that I focus on my new role,” he said.

Mr Sang was elected DWU general secretary after he has resigned from KPA management at the rank of superintendent at the container terminal and hence is not considered as a unionisable employee.

Justice Monica Mbaru also ordered for forensic audit by the registrar of trade unions following reports that Sh52 million loan and other monies belonging to the more than 3000 members could have been misused.

Owour and his team said members have been waiting for completion of a new CBA since December 2023 when the 2020/2023 agreement expired.

“Our priority is to complete the negotiations for a new CBA so that our members get a pay rise that will be backdated to 2024. There is already a letter from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission which gives the beacon for the negotiations,” he said.

He said his team will also seek a review of the current medical cover for members, return the union to the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) and address disciplinary issues urging union members to raise productivity at the port.

He noted that DWU once joined the Trade Union Congress of Kenya (TUC-K) that rivalled Cotu as a national labour centre and later quit but did not return to Cotu.

“We are going to support KPA policies that aim at raising port productivity so that the employer gets revenue to raise our members’ pay. We are also going to ask the employer to deduct Sh150 from our members and remit to Cotu,” he said.

Owour and his team were registered as union officials by the registrar of trade unions on April 9, this year, after they were elected to replace the Sang team.

Owour will serve alongside his assistant Ms Bernadette Musyoki, chairman Mr Amin Iloti, vice chairman Mr Rua Mpate, treasurer Ms Kibibi Omery, assistant treasurer Ms Maskat Salim, chair gender committee Ms Mejuma Chirau and young workers’ representatives Mr Granton Patrick and Darlene Ong’wena.

Mr Joshua Okombo, Mr Martin Milimo and Mr David Matete were registered as the union trustees.

Owour announced that DWU will make KPA’s Inland Container Depot (ICD) the first branch of DWU to enhance representation of union members there.

Ms Omery said the new team will protect members’ funds and run an open door policy for members through transparency and accountability.

“I have taken full charge of the treasury docket and I urge leaders to unite and ensure members get what they deserve and they get value for every coin,” she said.

Mr Iloti said the new team has returned the union back to members who will be involved in its operations through dialogue.

“We have now returned the union to members and they will have a say on how it is being run,” he said.

Acting registrar of trade unions, Ms Ann Kanake, confirmed the election of Mr Owuor and his team.

“I certify this to be a true copy of the register of officials of the Dock Workers Union headquarters as at 9th April, 2026,” said Ms Kanake, a recent statement after registering the new DWU officials