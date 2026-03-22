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Mombasa outlines measures to deal with possible flood disaster

By Philip Mwakio | Mar. 22, 2026
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A vehicle is nearly submerged in water following heavy rains in Mombasa.[Standard]

Mombasa County Government has stopped construction and excavation activities in Mombasa for three days as it ramps up efforts to prepare for emergency interventions in the wake of reports of heavy rainfall by the Kenya Meteorological Department.

A statement issued by the County Secretary and Head of Public Service, Mr Jeizan Faruk, notified residents of the report of heavy rainfall by the weatherman in the coming days, with peak conditions expected between March 20 and 23.

''Localised assessment further indicates increased risks of flooding in Jomvu, Kisauni and Nyali sub-counties respectively,'' Faruk said.

He added that the county government has activated a multi-agency preparedness and response framework in coordination with the national humanitarian partners.

Other measures being addressed include urgent clearance and maintenance works on existing road works being undertaken by the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) in key transport corridors of the Mombasa-Malindi highway to enhance drainage and ensure public safety.

He stated further that the county government was working closely with Kenya Power and Lighting Company to strengthen response capacity and minimise disruptions to power supply.

Two of the county hospitals in Port Reitz and Utange have been enhanced to ensure readiness to respond to flood related incidences.

''We are also working with the Kenya Red Cross Society, Kenya Forest Service, and Kenya Wildlife Service, and have also set aside rescue boats to support emergency response operations. We have also boosted inspectorate team surveillance and have deployed drones to support real-time monitoring of some high-risk areas,'' said Faruk. 

The county government has also called on the general public to report any emergencies, flooding, or hazards via the county toll-free line of 1599.

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