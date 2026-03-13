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"We tied their hands, legs and let them die": Witness narrates how he killed 43 faithful in Shakahola

By Kelvin Karani | Mar. 13, 2026

Enos Amanya appeared before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku on February 19, 2026, after pleading guilty to 43 charges of manslaughter. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Self-confessed Shakahola massacre perpetrator Enos Amanya Thursday revealed in a Mombasa court that more than 900 people died in the tragedy.

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Shakahola Massacre Paul Makenzi Shakahola Forest Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku
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