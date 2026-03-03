Conferences, open skies policy boost Coast tourism numbers

Audio By Vocalize

Tourist at a beach in Mombasa county. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The coastal tourism sector is experiencing a strong rebound, buoyed by a vibrant Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) market, increased international arrivals, and growing investor confidence.

Speaking in Mombasa, Mr. Hillary Siele, General Manager of Travellers Beach Hotel and Spa Mombasa, described the industry as “quite busy", citing a surge in both local and overseas visitors.

Siele attributed the improved performance to the government’s 'open skies' policy championed by President William Ruto and Tourism Cabinet Secretary Ms Rebecca Miano.

Dr. Sam Ikwaye, executive officer of the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHCA) Coast branch, expressed confidence that the liberation of the skies has attracted more flights and hence the increased number of tourists.

"As the tourism industry moves towards the end of the high tourist season, the number of tourist arrivals is still good. The liberation of skies means easy connections and hence the number of visitors," he noted.

The policy has led to an increase in charter flights to the coast, boosting international arrivals.

“We are seeing strong numbers from the MICE segment and the overseas market. The return of charter flights has made a significant difference,” Siele said in an interview.

Cruise tourism has also picked up momentum, with arrivals increasing from two or three ships to five in recent months.

The development has provided what Siele termed a “good spread” of both local and international tourists, benefiting hotels, tour operators, and small businesses in the region.

Travellers Beach Hotel earned regional and national recognition after it won the World Tourism Award in 2021 as Africa’s Best Beach Resort and was named runner-up for Best Beach Resort in Kenya at the recent Kenya Tourism Awards.

Individually, Siele was recognised as Kenya’s General Manager of the Year, an accolade he credited to guest-focused service delivery, staff satisfaction, and teamwork.

“We attribute these wins to God, our supportive directors, and our staff who ensure our guests receive exceptional service,” he said.

Siele noted that investor confidence in the coastal region remains high, pointing to ongoing hotel expansions.

He cited Travellers Beach Hotel, which is expanding into Kwale County, with a new project in the Shimba Hills.

He observed that while Nairobi has nearly doubled the number of hospitality properties compared to Mombasa, the steady opening of new facilities along the Coast demonstrated growing trust in the sector and the government’s policies.

Infrastructure improvements are playing a critical role in supporting tourism growth.

The Mombasa–Malindi road is nearing completion, a development expected to ease travel for tourists and residents alike.

Additionally, projects such as the Dongo Kundu bypass and the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) continued to enhance regional connectivity.

However, Siele called for the expansion of airports in Malindi and Diani to accommodate larger aircraft.

Currently, many international visitors, particularly Italians travelling to Malindi, must land in Mombasa and complete their journey by road.

Despite the positive outlook, Siele urged the government to review what he termed punitive taxation affecting the hospitality industry.

He emphasised the need for cushioning measures to sustain growth.

Political stability, especially as the country approaches the election period, was also highlighted as essential to maintaining tourist confidence.

On environmental sustainability, Siele said the industry is investing in green initiatives, including beach clean-ups and mangrove planting, to manage its carbon footprint and protect the coastline.

The year has started on a high note, with strong performance recorded in January and February and promising bookings for March and the Easter holiday season.

While local travellers tend to make last-minute bookings, the overseas market remains robust, supported by returning charters such as Condor.

Siele expressed optimism that if Kenya maintains high service standards and preserves its global reputation, the coastal tourism sector will continue to thrive.