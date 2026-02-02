Mnazi moves from dingy dens to modern lounges across the Coast

Cylindrical pipe for drinking mnazi captured at Rabai in Kilifi County. Mnazi is a popular drink that boosts the economy of the Coastal people. [File, Strandard]
Once whispered about in the shadows of urban slums or hidden beneath trees in rural coastal villages, palm wine, popularly known as mnazi, is undergoing a quiet but remarkable transformation.
