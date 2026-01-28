×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

More airport traffic after partial open sky policy

By Willis Oketch | Jan. 28, 2026
Moi International Airport in Mombasa county. [File,Standard]

Moi International Airport (MIA) recorded increased traffic in 2025 due increased number of charter flights and transit flights following implementation of partial open sky policy.

Data from Kenya Airports Authority KAA) shows 1.7 million passengers in 2025 up from 1.6 million passengers, an increase of 55,602.

Moi International Airport Regional Manager Abel Gogo noted the increase of passengers and cargo passing through and attributed it to efficiency among workers. “In 2025, a total of 1,718,674 passengers passed through the airport compared to 1,663,072 passengers in 2024,” said Gogo.

He attributed the surge of passengers at the airport to opening up of the airspace, which has allowed additional capacity with the flights flying into the country with more tourists.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The surge of passengers passing through MIA is because of the opening up of airspace, which allowed additional capacity with the flights,” said Gogo.

The Coast Regional Kenya Airport Authority boss also revealed that the volume of cargo that passed through the airport also went up as more businesses prefer using flight services.

He said the cargo volume through MIA is projected to drop to 5,132,499kg in 2025 from 4,162,314kg in 2024.

Among the cargo that passes through the airport are seafood, horticulture and even live animals like goats and other livestock. “The cargo through the airport also increased to 5,132,499 kilograms from 4,162,314 kilos in 2024,” said Gogo.

MIA is the second largest airport in the country and, of late, has attracted many international airlines from some of the main tourist destinations in the world. Kenya Coast Tourist Association Chief Executive Julius Owino attributed the increase in the number of tourists to an increase in the number of passengers passing through the airport.

He emphasised that out of 2.5 million tourists who came to Kenya last year, 60 per cent came to Mombasa through Moi International Airport.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Moi International Airport Kenya Airports Authority Kenya Tourism Sector
.

Latest Stories

Winnie: Only the NDC can confirm ODM leadership
Winnie: Only the NDC can confirm ODM leadership
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
51 mins ago
Ruto's advisors rush to court to stop ruling that killed their jobs
National
By Nancy Gitonga
51 mins ago
Why Kenyans are not taking bank loans despite falling interest rates
Business
By Macharia Kamau
51 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Judicial independence on trial as JSC's Isaac Ruto faces bias claims
By David Odongo and Fred Kagonye 51 mins ago
Judicial independence on trial as JSC's Isaac Ruto faces bias claims
Licensed to kill: How drivers buy impunity on roads
By Hudson Gumbihi 51 mins ago
Licensed to kill: How drivers buy impunity on roads
Ruto's advisors rush to court to stop ruling that killed their jobs
By Nancy Gitonga 51 mins ago
Ruto's advisors rush to court to stop ruling that killed their jobs
Winnie: Only the NDC can confirm ODM leadership
By Josphat Thiong’o 51 mins ago
Winnie: Only the NDC can confirm ODM leadership
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved