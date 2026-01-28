More airport traffic after partial open sky policy

Moi International Airport in Mombasa county. [File,Standard]

Moi International Airport (MIA) recorded increased traffic in 2025 due increased number of charter flights and transit flights following implementation of partial open sky policy.

Data from Kenya Airports Authority KAA) shows 1.7 million passengers in 2025 up from 1.6 million passengers, an increase of 55,602.

Moi International Airport Regional Manager Abel Gogo noted the increase of passengers and cargo passing through and attributed it to efficiency among workers. “In 2025, a total of 1,718,674 passengers passed through the airport compared to 1,663,072 passengers in 2024,” said Gogo.

He attributed the surge of passengers at the airport to opening up of the airspace, which has allowed additional capacity with the flights flying into the country with more tourists.

The Coast Regional Kenya Airport Authority boss also revealed that the volume of cargo that passed through the airport also went up as more businesses prefer using flight services.

Among the cargo that passes through the airport are seafood, horticulture and even live animals like goats and other livestock. “The cargo through the airport also increased to 5,132,499 kilograms from 4,162,314 kilos in 2024,” said Gogo.

MIA is the second largest airport in the country and, of late, has attracted many international airlines from some of the main tourist destinations in the world. Kenya Coast Tourist Association Chief Executive Julius Owino attributed the increase in the number of tourists to an increase in the number of passengers passing through the airport.

He emphasised that out of 2.5 million tourists who came to Kenya last year, 60 per cent came to Mombasa through Moi International Airport.