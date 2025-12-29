Kaya elders disown Mwakwere pick as Mijikenda spokesperson

Former Cabinet Minister Chirau Ali Mwakwere. [File, Standard]

A section of Kaya elders and politicians has disowned former Cabinet Minister Chirau Ali Mwakwere’s appointment as Mijikenda spokesperson, saying that they were not consulted.

Kenya Roads Board chairperson Aisha Jumwa and Youth Affairs and Creative Economy Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs echoed the elders’ sentiments, terming Mwakwere’s appointment as a purpose to serve selfish interests.

Speaking at Kaya Fungo shrine in Kaloleni sub-County, Kilifi County, the elders drawn from the nine Mijikenda tribes said that it was selfish for some leaders to meet and install a community spokesperson in the absence of Kaya elders.

Led by Nzai Tsuma, who is their coordinator, and Nguma Charo, a youth representative, Kaya Fungo, the elders issued a 14-day ultimatum to have the appointment revoked, and Mwakwere made to apologise for accepting to be used to break the rules of the elders.

“Why is the call for coastal unity being used politically and sidelining other leaders? We will not accept our community to be sold out by selfish individuals,” said Charo.

But William Kingi, chairman of the Umwenga Wehu Welfare Association, which unveiled Mwakwere as the Mijikenda spokesman on Friday at the home of Coast independence leader Ronald Ngala in Kaloleni, explained that the association was started as a social movement as opposed to a political entity to allow all community members to join freely.

“Umwenga Wehu Welfare Association is not a political movement and all members of the Mijikenda community are free to join it,” he said, adding that the founders did not want to associate it with any political party.

Dr Kingi also explained that Ngala’s family, under former Cabinet Minister Noah Katana Ngala did not want politics to play out at the homestead and that was why did not invite elected leaders to the Friday meeting.

However, Jumwa said the association unveiled last Friday would not go anywhere since it lacked political blessings, claiming it was being led by a retired politician.

She said the movement should have a homegrown political party like Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) to push forward its agenda in the interest of the Mijikenda community.

“I was shocked to see a retired politician being unveiled as a leader of the Mijikenda. Without inclusive talks unity of the Mijikenda will remain elusive. The current attempt to bring the community together will fail because there was no consultation,” she said.

Jacobs insisted that the Coastal people were impoverished economically, and unity calls do no help in any way.

“When you get a position in government, let’s come back and help our people economically. It is disheartening that because of poverty, our people must be bribed with food to get to vote,” he said.