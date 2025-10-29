Police condemn assault of officer in Kwale

The suspect can be seen using abusive language towards the officer.[Sharon Wanga, Standard]

The National Police Service (NPS) has condemned an incident in which an officer was verbally assaulted and harassed by a Dutch national in Diani, Kwale County.

This incident, which occurred on Wednesday at the Diani police station, has sparked public outrage.

In footage that has since gone viral, the foreigner, identified as Elwin Ter Horst, can be seen using abusive language towards the officer on duty.

“The feedback received is unanimous — this was crass, despicable, and utterly unacceptable behaviour by a suspect in lawful custody. NPS condemns this act in the strongest possible terms, emphasising that such conduct cannot and will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” stated police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga.

The suspect has since been arrested and is scheduled to be arraigned.

Eye witness explains what transpired between the Dutch national Elwin Ter Horst and the Kenyan girlfriend that led to his detention



VIdeo by Tobias Chanji pic.twitter.com/bCMK0KYjvX — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) October 29, 2025

Msambweni OCPD Robinson Lagat indicated that the suspect would face charges of assault, possession of narcotic drugs, malicious property damage, causing a disturbance, and being in Kenya illegally.

The police have noted that any attack on an officer is an affront to the rule of law and undermines the integrity and dignity of the police service.

They commended the officers involved for their restraint, professionalism, and composure despite the provocation.

“Their conduct reflects the high level of discipline and maturity expected of law enforcement officers and serves as a model for others to emulate,” Muchiri said.

The NPS has reiterated its commitment to upholding the rule of law, ensuring public safety, and respecting the rights of all citizens, residents, and visitors.

The Service further urged the public to cooperate with police officers and to channel any grievances or complaints through established accountability mechanisms, rather than resorting to abusive or violent behaviour.