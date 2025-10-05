Police intercept cannabis on a Lamu-bound bus

The bus, registration KDN 368W and operated by Tawakal Bus Service was making its routine trip from Nairobi. [DCI,X]

A multi-agency security team in Malindi has intercepted a Lamu-bound bus and recovered a stash of cannabis concealed in its luggage compartment.

The bus, registration KDN 368W and operated by Tawakal Bus Service, was flagged down for inspection at the Sabaki River Bridge while on its routine trip from Nairobi.

During the search, officers discovered two bulky bales of cannabis sativa hidden among bundles of second-hand clothes.

As detectives zeroed in on the suspicious luggage, one passenger believed to be the owner of the narcotics made a daring escape, vanishing before officers could react.

The driver and conductor of the bus were arrested and placed in custody for questioning.

Authorities say the manhunt for the fleeing suspect is ongoing, while the seized narcotics have been secured as exhibits in the investigation.