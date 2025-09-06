×
Autopsy on bodies of Kwa Binzaro sect victims kicks off

By Marion Kithi | Sep. 6, 2025
A team carrying bodies of suspected cult exhumed at Kwa Binzaro village in Malindi, Kilifi County. The death toll has hit 37 after five bodies were exhumed on Friday.[Marion Kithi/Standard]

Pathologists have begun to carry out autopsies on 34 bodies linked to a religious cult whose leader allegedly instructed them to starve themselves to death.

Chief government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor said skeletal x-rays, particularly on long bones and the skull, helps pathologists to determine if there were traumatic injuries on the victims at the time of death.

“Secondly, dental x-rays are done to determine age on skeletonised remains,’’ he said.

Oduor said postmortem examinations would begin once x-rays had been completed on the bodies.

The procedure is being carried out at the Malindi Sub-County mortuary where more than 400 bodies exhumed in Shakahola Forest are being preserved.

Detectives also collected 102 body parts in the forest, which will also be subjected to x-rays and autopsies. Exhumations had been suspended so the bodies exhumed can be analysed.

Few families have turned up at the mortuary for DNA samples to help in identifying their kin.

A multi-agency team is mapping of homesteads at Kwa Binzaro deaths field. The team has also been tasked with searching for new graves and collecting body parts.

On Wednesday, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja named Sharleen Temba as the ringleader of the Kwa Binzaro cult. 

Tembe is among 11 people arrested after the police obtained an order to detain them pending the completion of investigations.

The suspects are expected to appear before the High Court in Malindi on September 12.

Jairus Otieno Odere and his wife, Lian Akinyi, who lost their six children to the cult, are among the suspects. The children’s death lifted the lid on the activities of the cult.

Others are Kahonzi Katana, Loice Zawadi, Safari Kenga, Karisa Fondo, Gona Charo Kalama, Kahindi Kazungu, Thomas Mukonwe and James Kahindi.

