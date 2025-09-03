Drama as Mwaro dragged from office despite order

There was drama at Kilifi County offices on Monday after former county secretary Martin Mwaro was evicted from his office, despite a court order that reinstated him.

Mwaro was sacked unceremoniously by Governor Gideon Mung’aro on April 3, saying the decision was in the interest of promoting good governance, integrity and accountability in his administration.

The governor appointed Catherine Kenga, the CEC Public Works, Roads, and Transport as the Acting County Secretary and Head of Public Service for an initial period of six months.

However, Mwaro obtained an order from the Malindi Employment and Labour Relations Court reinstating him to the office. On Monday, he was forcibly evicted from the office by a group of youths.

Drama unfolded in the afternoon when Mwaro, in a convoy of four vehicles, arrived at the gates of the Deputy Governor’s office and was allowed in by the county enforcement offices amid tensions.

Later, Kilifi Majority Leader Ibrahim Abdi Matumbo, Majority Whip Twahir Abdulkarim, Junju Ward Rep Said Juma Kanyangweso and a group of youths stormed the building to evict Mwaro.

The group frogmarched the embattled county secretary from the office to the gates and ordered him never to step foot there, as his job was terminated by Governor Mung’aro.

“I went to my office following a court order, but my secretary said that the interim CS had left with the office keys, and that is when some MCAs accompanied by goons kicked me out,” he said.

The scuffle nearly evolved into a physical fight between the two parties, prompting some security personnel who were in plain clothes to intervene.

The court also restrained the county from advertising the vacancy until the case is heard and determined.

The case before Justice Monica Mbaru will be heard on May 5.