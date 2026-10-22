Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Family demands justice after son drowns in hotel's swimming pool

By Fidelis Kabunyi | Oct. 22, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Peterson Nene, a Grade 5 pupil at Brain Child Academy in Ngegu, lost his life during a Sunday family outing. [Fidelis Kabunyi, Standard]

A family from Kangoya village is demanding justice and answers following the drowning of their 12-year-old son at Arbbor Hotel along Kamiti Road.

Peterson Nene, a Grade 5 pupil at Brain Child Academy, drowned during a Sunday family outing. His aunt aunt Winnie Wanjiku, said they checked into the hotel on Sunday, October 18, immediately after church.

Nene requested permission from his aunt to go swimming. “I tried to convince him not to swim since we were not prepared and didn’t have the costumes,” the aunt recalled. “He persuaded me, and I took him and told the lifeguard to check on him. The lifeguard also gave him a short to change into”, she said.

At around 5pm, Nene emerged from the swimming pool shivering from the cold. She instructed him to bask in the sun as their house help watched.

However, the house help briefly left the boy unattended. Seizing the moment, Nene returned to the pool, where he drifted into the deep end and drowned. Realising what had happened, the house help ran back shouting the aunt’s name. According to the family, it was other swimmers, rather than the hotel staff, who retrieved Nene’s body from the water.

The minor was rushed to Kiambu Level 5 Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The boy’s grieving father, David Gichohi, said he had permitted the aunt to take Nene out while he attended a church meeting, intending to join them later.

“I lost my wife, Nene’s mother, years ago to cancer. The aunt picks him up once in a while, so I had no problem with him joining her,” Gichohi said.

The family has accused the hotel management of negligence. Family spokesperson Phoebe Wairimu revealed that they requested CCTV footage from the management to understand the final moments of the boy’s life, but the hotel declined, claiming the cameras were not operational.

“When the boy drowned, the lifeguard had already left his workstation, and Nene was only saved by other swimmers. How can he leave children in the pool and leave his work? We want to establish what transpired from the footage,” Wairimu said. The incident has been recorded at Kiamumbi Police Station as investigations commence.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Arbbor Hotel Drowning Cases Kiambu Level 5 Hospital
.

Latest Stories

Kenyan girls face off with Chinese Taipei in ISF World Cup quarters
Kenyan girls face off with Chinese Taipei in ISF World Cup quarters
Football
By Elizabeth Mburugu
58 mins ago
Kenya clinches two gold medals at Africa Boxing Championships
Boxing
By Ben Ahenda
2 hrs ago
Revealed: How two MPs, goons set up plot to attack Standard Group
National
By David Odongo
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Varsities' mess: Broken promises, students in limbo as strike drags on
By Lewis Nyaundi and Gentrix Osano 2 hrs ago
Varsities' mess: Broken promises, students in limbo as strike drags on
Revealed: How two MPs, goons set up plot to attack Standard Group
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Revealed: How two MPs, goons set up plot to attack Standard Group
Poison in a bottle: Inside the deadly illicit alcoholic brews trade
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Poison in a bottle: Inside the deadly illicit alcoholic brews trade
MPs pull plug on livestreaming of election results
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
MPs pull plug on livestreaming of election results
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved