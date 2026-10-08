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Replace underperforming market contractor immediately, DP Kindiki orders

By Boniface Gikandi | Oct. 8, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has ordered the immediate replacement of a contractor assigned to the Sh 114 million Kaguku Modern Market in Murang’a County after the firm failed to meet completion deadlines.

Inspecting the facility, Kindiki noted that the contractor appointed by the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development had fallen severely behind schedule, leaving local traders waiting for a modern trading space.

Addressing residents at the site, the DP directed Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome to terminate the current contract and bring in a new firm without delay.

“By Monday, we need a new contractor on site to ensure the market programme is completed to provide traders with a decent working environment after years of waiting,” Kindiki said.

Highlighting ongoing national government projects in Murang’a County, the Deputy President stated that the administration has funded road infrastructure, student hostels across eight tertiary institutions, 27 modern markets, and 1,910 affordable housing units.

Turning to the nationwide crackdown on illicit alcohol, Kindiki warned politicians against interfering with multi-agency operations led by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), and the National Police Service.

“In the past, politicians interfered with the eradication process. This time around, they should remain focused on development programmes and allow the relevant authorities to deal with the problem,” Kindiki stated.

Speaking at the same event, Lands CS Alice Wahome criticized Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata for distancing himself from the ruling coalition, signaling political realignments ahead of the next election cycle. CS Wahome hinted at her own political ambitions, citing health sector challenges in lower Murang’a that require urgent intervention.

Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina urged the government to thoroughly vet contractors before awarding multiple tenders to prevent overcapacity and delays.

“We need continuous inspection of development projects to ensure their completion remains strictly within schedule,” Maina said. She also called on law enforcement to strictly prosecute individuals involved in sexual violence against minors, asserting that defilers should face the full force of the law.

The Deputy President was accompanied by several regional leaders, including Kangema MP Peter Kihungi, Maragua MP Mary Wamaua, Nominated MP Sabina Chege, Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) Chairman Charles Karondo, and political leader Patrick Muigai.

Defending their alignment with the national government, the lawmakers stated that remaining within the ruling coalition allows them to lobby effectively for Murang'a's development agenda.

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