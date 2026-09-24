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Limuru residents decry insecurity as thieves target water meters, livestock

By Fidelis Kabunyi | Sep. 24, 2026
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Residents of Limuru have raised alarm over a surge in night-time theft, with criminals targeting water meters, taps and livestock in several villages.

Residents suspect organised gangs are stealing and vandalising residential and commercial water meters to extract valuable brass and copper components for sale in the illegal scrap metal market.

One victim, George Kimani, said he woke up to find water spilling from his property after thieves removed his water meter and taps.

“I was shocked that we didn’t hear any commotion. We believe these are not local thieves, as they are using suspected sedatives to incapacitate guard dogs and residents before stripping properties overnight. The dogs didn’t bark, and in the morning we found them unresponsive,” he said.

Another victim, Cecilia Njeri, said that despite her meter being located next to her main door, nobody heard the thieves breaking it or noticed the water spilling from the tanks until the following morning.

The thieves have reportedly been targeting neighbourhoods at night, ripping meters from supply pipes and causing flooding and water outages.

Residents said thieves stole water meters from about 20 homesteads in Tharuni and Mutarakwa in a single night, while another incident saw about 80 homesteads in Ndiuni affected.

Mr Njenga Murugami said residents had resorted to replacing brass meters and taps with plastic ones to deter thieves.

“While residents have expressed deep frustration over receiving standard Occurrence Book (OB) numbers with little to no follow-up action, I strongly urge the police service in Limuru to rise to the occasion, fulfil their mandate, and guarantee the safety and security of our community,” said Murugami.

Martin Ngige, chairman of Ngenia-Tiekunu Ndiuni Water Project, said the thefts were beyond the project's mandate as they constituted a security matter.

He advised residents to replace brass meters and taps with plastic alternatives, which he said were less attractive to thieves.

“Plastic has zero resale value in illegal scrap metal recycling yards and immediately removes the incentive for cartels to target your meters and taps,” he said.

Livestock targeted

Meanwhile, residents of Gitogothi, Tarambana and Kamandura have raised concerns over an increase in cattle and goat theft.

Lucy Wanjiru, a resident of Tarambana, said she woke up early one morning to milk her cows only to find the shed empty.

“I woke up at 6:30 am to milk as usual, as I approached the cow shed I saw what I can say were drops of blood closer I found part of the remains of some parts of my two dairy cows,” she said.

Several residents reported that thieves were slaughtering cattle and loading the meat into waiting vehicles, allegedly destined for sale in Nairobi and its environs.

Wanjiru also claimed that her dogs had been poisoned, preventing them from raising an alarm during the theft.

In Tharuni, Ngige Kiniti said he lost more than 50 goats about a month ago and that investigations had not led to their recovery.

“I suspect we were sprayed with a chemical to make us sleep, we didn’t hear any commotion, I only found that the shed had been broken into and was empty,” he said.

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Related Topics

Limuru Residents Livestock Theft Limuru Insecurity Criminal Gangs
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