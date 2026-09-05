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New dormitory removes barrier to education for children with disabilities

By David Njaaga | Sep. 5, 2026
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Njeri Maina unveils the NG-CDF-funded special-unit dormitory at Raimu Primary School, Kirinyaga.  [Courtesy]

A new dormitory at Raimu Integrated Primary School in Kirinyaga will allow children with disabilities to access residential facilities within the school compound.

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina handed over the fully equipped facility, funded through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) Board under its Best Practice Demonstration Programme.

“All children deserve an equal opportunity to access quality education,” Maina said. “By ensuring our special needs learners have dignified, accessible residential facilities right within their school compound, we are creating an inclusive environment where no child is left behind because of their physical condition.”

The lawmaker said physical barriers should not prevent children with disabilities from accessing education, linking the new facility to wider efforts to promote inclusive learning across the county.

Maina later moved to Gatunguru, where she issued National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) cheques to community-based organisations to support local economic initiatives and vulnerable groups.

She also urged youths to reject political mobilisation that could draw them into violence during political contests.

“I urge our youth to reject any attempts by politicians to use them as instruments of violence. Do not allow yourselves to be recruited into political clashes that destroy your future,” Maina observed.

Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango and David Mathenge attended the events and backed efforts to expand access to education, distribute resources and promote peaceful youth engagement.

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Related Topics

Njeri Maina Children With Disabilities Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango Raimu Integrated Primary School
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