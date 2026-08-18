Kagombe on DCP switch: 'I came here as Saul, but now I have become Paul'

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Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe. [Screengrab]

Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe has defended his decision to leave the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), saying the move reflected the wishes of his constituents.

Kagombe cited results from a poll he says he carried out in Gatundu South, claiming it showed overwhelming support for his move to DCP, despite facing heckling when he addressed his first DCP rally on Sunday.

"I ran a poll, and it was overwhelmingly clear that the electorate of Gatundu South did not want to be associated with UDA but with DCP. You can't argue with that," said Kagombe during an interview with Spice FM on Tuesday, August 18.

Kagombe was among the Mt Kenya MPs who voted to impeach Gachagua in October 2024.

His switch to DCP places him in the same party as the man he helped remove from office, a reversal that has drawn scrutiny as he seeks re-election in 2027.

The MP appeared at a DCP rally on Sunday, August 16, after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua invited him to address the gathering.

The crowd heckled him throughout his remarks as he tried to calm the audience.

Kagombe then removed his cap and replaced it with a DCP-branded one as he sought to underline his new political allegiance.

"I came here as Saul, but now I have become Paul. I have thrown away this hat. Put this one on me because I have joined the DCP," said Kagombe.

Kagombe said his decision to leave UDA also followed frustrations he had experienced as a legislator, including delays and limitations that he said hinder MPs from effectively serving their constituents.

His departure from UDA, announced on Tuesday, August 11, follows a wave of defections from the ruling party in the Mt Kenya region, including Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata, Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha and Lamu Woman Representative Muthoni Marube.

He called for Parliament to be given greater independence, arguing that the current constitutional and political arrangement limits individual legislators.

"We must relook at the independence of Parliament. It is very important for Parliament to be fully independent. I find that the courts try, but for Parliament it is difficult," said Kagombe.

Kagombe also criticised the government for what he described as misplaced priorities, saying it was pursuing large projects while basic needs remained unmet.

"I think we have been overly ambitious to do big things, and we have forgotten to fix the basics in a country where we have seen people die of starvation. We are still keen on constructing big projects," he added.

He also criticised the decision to charge farmers for infrastructure projects, saying many were already struggling economically.

"What broke the camel's back for me was seeing the government go to farmers and charge them for infrastructure projects when they are already economically oppressed," Kagombe noted.