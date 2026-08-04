Kirinyaga leaders raise alarm over missing DCP blogger

Audio By Vocalize

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina. [File, Standard]

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina claims Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) blogger Justin Kinyua is missing after hooded gunmen allegedly seized him and drove him to an unknown destination.

Maina disclosed the incident in a post on X, saying she was working with Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango and Gichugu MP David Mathenge to establish Kinyua's whereabouts and would provide updates as more information became available.

"Justin Kinyua has been abducted by hooded gunmen and is being driven to an unknown destination as we speak. The era of political intimidation is here with us, but we shall not relent. We shall stand by the Constitution and the young people of this great nation, whose right to free speech and political affiliation is protected by the Constitution," said Maina on Tuesday, August 4.

In a separate statement, Murango claimed the reported incident reflected what he described as the misuse of state institutions to intimidate young people over their political views.

"Political persecution of young people must stop. Justin Kinyua has been abducted by hooded gunmen and is being driven to an unknown destination, raising serious concerns about the growing misuse of police and government machinery by some politicians to intimidate and persecute young people expressing divergent political views,” noted Murango.

"You cannot be using the police to suppress political dissent. Government institutions are supposed to be protecting citizens and upholding the rule of law, not being weaponised against political opponents," he added.

The claims had not been independently verified, and the National Police Service had yet to state the reported incident.

The reported disappearance came a day after DCP-allied Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia was arrested at Citizen TV studios on Monday, over remarks he made during a rally in Kieni, Nyeri County.

Kaguchia claims government operatives distorted his comments.

The reported incident comes amid renewed scrutiny over alleged enforced disappearances in Kenya.

Human Rights Watch, in its 2026 World Report, said at least 41 people linked to nationwide protests remained missing, while rights organisations have documented additional alleged abductions since the June 25 anniversary of the 2024 anti-tax demonstrations.