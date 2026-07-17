Voter bribery, goonism define Ol Kalou mini-poll

DCP parliamentary candidate Sammy Douglas Kamau arrives at Ol Kalou Comprehensive School after receiving reports of violence outside the polling station. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Black Prados, masked men, chaos, tear gas, bribes and a stunned electorate marked what was billed to be a by-election like no other in Ol Kalou. For a constituency known more for the potatoes, carrots and cabbages it feeds the country, the goonism and violence underscored the high-stakes nature of the mini election.

Voters who had turned up early to vote across the 144 polling stations reported cases of political operatives distributing money directly outside polling stations, while others were allegedly issuing cash in the voting queues.