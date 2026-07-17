Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kiambu contractor grader kills one, injures another in Limuru

By George Njunge | Jul. 17, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Grade One pupil killed by contractor’s grader as safety fears grow in Limuru. [File, Standard]

A village in Limuru is mourning after a grader crushed to death a Grade One pupil and injured another while making the Kamandura Mau summit stretch at Kwambira.

According to John Njuguna, the family spokesman, Alex Nganga and his twin brother Anthony Muiruri, pupils at Limuru Model School, were walking home when a grader belonging to China CRBC lost control and crushed one of the twins to death and injured the other.

“Our twins were walking from school and since the construction of the Kamandura started, we have been having difficulties crossing the road, so yesterday a grader killed Nganga and injured Anthony. We were called to the scene and found him lying lifeless while his brother writhed in pain. We took the injured kid to a Limuru facility before moving him to Kikuyu Hospital for more treatment. Meanwhile, the dead boy was taken to Tigoni Hospital mortuary,” Njuguna said.

Njuguna said the village is mourning, having asked the contractor to make an underpass for kids and villagers to use instead of risking crossing the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

“We have cried a lot; we thought it was enough, but we have found ourselves crying more. This pupil who has come to visit us, in as much as they have come to warm our hearts, we can’t help but imagine if they were with our beloved boy,” Njuguna said

Villagers, teachers and pupils from Limuru Model thronged the homestead, talking in hushed tones in groups with intermittent breaks of loud cries as they mourned their departed schoolmate.

Limuru Model Board of Management chairperson, Isaack Ndereva, who was at the deceased's home, said that as a school, they have come to console the family and offer moral support for losing the young one.

“We call upon the contractor doing this stretch to consider that Kamirithu is a densely populated place and many children cross over to nearby Limuru town, risking their lives while dashing on the road. The stretch became more dangerous when the contractor closed the Kamirithu underpass, where children used to cross, leaving them without an option,” Ndereva said

Ndereva asked the contractor to consider deploying people to control traffic when children are crossing.

“Children, unlike grown-ups, may not make a correct judgement on such a highway. We need traffic marshals here; if we had one, he would have noted the moving grader stopped the children and averted this death. We are truly pained,” Ndereva said.

Teachers described the late Nganga as an obedient and focused boy whose future looked bright.

“As teachers, we spend most of the time with children; actually, we are with them for over 10 hours daily and therefore we develop a bond with these young ones. We are their parents at school and the loss is devastating,” said Georgina Basil, the headteacher.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Limuru Road Safety Grader Grader One Pupil
.

Latest Stories

Several pupils killed in a school bus crash, Eastern Uganda
Several pupils killed in a school bus crash, Eastern Uganda
National
By Mate Tongola
9 mins ago
Judiciary must make its e-filing portal reliable to reduce delays
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
24 mins ago
A growing population of digital natives is Africa's silver bullet for the future
Opinion
By Amos Njeru
24 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Whitewashed: Ol Kalou delivers a crushing blow to UDA as Gachagua's ally seals victory
By Julius Chepkwony and James Munyeki 24 mins ago
Whitewashed: Ol Kalou delivers a crushing blow to UDA as Gachagua's ally seals victory
Queries after Judge's gun found at crime scene in Joska
By Hudson Gumbihi and Pkemoi Ng’enoh 24 mins ago
Queries after Judge's gun found at crime scene in Joska
Gachagua accuses government of using police to sabotage Ol Kalou by-election
By Amos Kiarie 24 mins ago
Gachagua accuses government of using police to sabotage Ol Kalou by-election
Voter bribery, goonism define Ol Kalou mini-poll
By Josphat Thiong’o 24 mins ago
Voter bribery, goonism define Ol Kalou mini-poll
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved