Stakeholders in Imenti ask govt to look for alternative land for key projects

Audio By Vocalize

The National Government faces fresh accusations of imposing development projects on the people in Meru after residents opposed plans to acquire part of Kinoru Primary School land for national government offices.

The government, through the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), is seeking to acquire a parcel of the land for construction of a sub-county headquarters and a police post, against the wishes of a section of stakeholders who include the school's board of management.

Even as North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood sought to convince parents and others the benefits of the development, stakeholders argue the move mirrors the controversial Imenti Forest projects, including the proposed airstrip, State Lodge and golf course, which they claim were pursued despite public opposition.

Kinoru Primary School board chairman Paul Rukaria said the government should look for land elsewhere to construct sub-county headquarters and the police post.

He said the school's land is inadequate for any expansion, because part of has been taken by Kenya Power and Meru Water and Sewage Services (Mewas).

He said the land is occupied by four institutions: ECDE, primary, junior secondary and Kinoru Day Secondary School.

"The remaining parcel is very small yet we will need to expand because it is growing. As it is, all the learners share one playground. As a board and Kinoru community we against development. We need a police post and administrative headquarters but they should look for alternative land elsewhere," Captain (rtd) Rukaria said.

Mr Dawood told a public participation forum at Kinoru Youth Centre that Sh5m had been allocated for the projects and accused politicians of misleading parents to oppose the proposed development.

Amid opposition from a section of parents, the board and Imenti Development Forum (IDF), the MP said that it was not a big issue "but politics as usual."

"We are making offices for ACC, Chiefs and Kinoru Police Post. It is for the community and not for myself. They are the ones who requested," Dawood stated.

But IDF's Mwenda Kirera said the Kinoru school land said the public participation should have been carried out procedurally and called for protection of the school land.

Mr Kirera also pointed to the airstrip project as an example where stakeholders were being intimidated to force the projects.

"The airstrip has a viable alternative at previous gazetted Gaitu airstrip, where both public and KFS can use it viably," he added.

He said there had been attempts to intimidate IDF and other members opposed to the project location.

"We are not opposed to the project, but not in the forest. We have seen destruction of riparian land at the public arboretum behind Meru law courts by a group. We have records that the group cut over 70 trees beyond the site," he added.

The IDF says they had witnessed serious efforts by leaders that "clearly undermine the rule of law and are aimed at destroying the Imenti region."

The community development organisation termed public participation carried out by the Kenya Forest Service as shambolic.

"Despite the fact that courts had given orders that stopped the excision of the Imenti forest, the Forest Department proceeded and went on with the public participation. This is a contravention of the law and IDF demands that the Conservator of the forest and any county staff who took part in the forum be punished and held in contempt of court," said the organisation.

They condemned the attack on conservationist-cum musician Kamanu M'Tuamwari and others who presented a petition opposing the airstrip project.

"IDF condemns this in the strongest possible way and in the same regard, we are taking steps to ensure that those who brutalized our members are punished," said IDF chairman Charles Mbogori.