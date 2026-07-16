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'No police officer is driving an unmarked car': Nkanatha

By David Njaaga | Jul. 16, 2026
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Ol Kalou Central Regional Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha. [Joseph Kip[sang, Standard]

Central Regional Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha on Thursday denied claims that security officers deployed for the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election are using unmarked cars, saying any vehicle without a number plate is operating illegally.

"No police officer is driving an unmarked car, the DCI have their number plates, the police…, and even my car has a number plate," said Nkanatha.

He explained that officers found to be operating vehicles without registration plates would face the law.

Nkanatha was responding to claims by Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala, who accused security officers of moving around in civilian clothing and unmarked cars to intimidate voters.

"We expect victory, but we have also seen so many vehicles running around without number plates. I think this is a concern that the police should take note of. Some of them are plainclothes police officers, and they aim to intimidate voters," observed Malala.

Nkanatha acknowledged that plainclothes officers were deployed in the constituency but noted this did not amount to the use of unmarked vehicles.

"Definitely the DCI officers are here with us and we know that they normally put on civilian clothing. So we can't say we don't have officers in civilian," he added.

He confirmed that enough police officers had been deployed at all polling stations to guarantee voter security.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat fell vacant after the death of MP David Kiaraho in March. Nine candidates are contesting the seat, though the race has narrowed to a contest between the United Democratic Alliance's Samuel Muchina Nyaga and DCP's Sammy Kamau Ngotho.

More than 1,000 police officers have been deployed across the constituency's 114 polling stations.

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Related Topics

Joshua Nkanatha Central Regional Commissioner Cleophas Malala Rigathi Gachagua
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