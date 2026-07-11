US lawmaker urges Nyeri girls to lead climate action

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Minnesota State Representative Hulda Momanyi Hiltsley and Global Peace Foundation Regional Director Daniel Juma shake hands during the launch of a tree nursery in Nyeri on July 6, 2026.

A US lawmaker has challenged girls in Nyeri County to take the lead in climate action and environmental conservation.

Minnesota State Representative Hulda Momanyi Hiltsley spoke Friday during the launch of the Hug the Earth Tree Nursery at St. Teresa Equator Senior School in Nyeri County.

Hiltsley urged students to embrace leadership, discipline and service while using environmental conservation to drive change in their communities.

"Your starting point does not determine your finishing point," Hiltsley said, encouraging the students to pursue their ambitions. She challenged the learners to plant not only trees but also character, kindness, honesty, integrity and courage.

The tree nursery aims to nurture climate-conscious learners and promote sustainability within the school through practical environmental projects.

The event drew officials from the Ministry of Education, the Global Peace Foundation, the Chandaria Foundation, MEMA, the Truphena Muthoni Foundation, the school board, teachers and students.

Daniel Juma Omondi, Africa regional representative of the Global Peace Foundation, noted the launch represents more than just an environmental activity.

"We are planting hope, responsibility and a better future for generations to come," Omondi explained, adding that the initiative aligns with the foundation's commitment to education, character formation and environmental conservation.

Chandaria Foundation pledged a Sh150,000 apiary to support beekeeping, biodiversity and environmental learning at the school.

The event also recognised environmental campaigner Truphena Muthoni, who gained international fame after setting a Guinness World Record for the longest marathon tree-hugging session.

Speakers observed that Muthoni has transformed her achievement into a movement for environmental awareness and youth inspiration.

School administrators said the tree nursery will serve as a living classroom where students learn conservation practices while supporting tree-planting efforts in the community.