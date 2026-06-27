Govt issues title deeds to Kihiu Mwiri residents ending years of agony

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After years of waiting, hundreds of families in Kihiu Mwiri in Gatanga, Murang’a, have received a major relief after they were issued with title deeds.

‎The issuance of 750 deeds marks a significant step in addressing long-standing land ownership challenges and insecurity in Kihiu Mwiri.

‎For years, residents faced uncertainty over land ownership as efforts to process titles were delayed by wrangles and violence which was also partly fueled by corrupt officials.‎

The Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome said the milestone demonstrates how committed the Government was in resolving land disputes that have fueled violence and denied many Kenyans the opportunity to prosper.

‎“Today, we are issuing 750 title deeds to the people of Kihiu Mwiri. This brings the total number of title deeds issued in the area over the past three years to more than 4,000.” said CS Wahome.

‎The CS said her Ministry is processing more titles and will ensure that all receive their ownership documents.

‎The CS noted that a title deed is not only a document of ownership but also an important tool that empowers families to invest in their land, access financial opportunities, and participate in economic development.

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‎‎CS Wahome said the Government remains focused on delivering development projects that improve the lives of Kenyans, noting that President William Ruto’s administration continues to prioritise programmes such as affordable housing, market development, and improved access to essential services.

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‎She highlighted that more than 600,000 affordable housing units are at various stages of development across the country, alongside the construction of modern markets aimed at supporting small businesses and strengthening local economies.

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‎The CS said President Ruto is committed to delivering on his promises to Kenyans, adding that the Government continues to implement programmes that create opportunities and improve livelihoods.

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Muranga leaders who joined the Cabinet Secretary at the event said the issuance of the title deeds and the commitment by the CS to continue serving justice to the people has opened chapter in the area.

‎Leaders who spoke at the ceremony and welcomed the initiative included

Nominated Senator Veronica Maina and Maragua Member of Parliament Hon. Mary Waithera Wamaua.

‎Muranga County Commissioner Hassan Bule the issuance of the title deeds brings renewed hope to residents of Kihiu Mwiri, ending years of uncertainty and giving families the confidence to plan for their future, invest in their land, and contribute to the development of the region.