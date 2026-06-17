Nyandarua women groups to benefit from Sh26.4m

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Gender Affairs Principal Secretary Ann Wangombe during the issuance of Sh26.4 million cheque to women groups at Milangine in Ol Kalou constituency, on June 17, 2026. [James Munyeki, Standard]

Some 60 women groups in Nyandarua county are set to benefit from Sh26.4 million Women Enterprise Fund to uplift their livelihood.

The funds will enable the women groups to invest in agriculture, small enterprises, health and digital economy.

Gender Affairs Principal Secretary Ann Wangombe said the funds are among the promises of President William Ruto's administration.

"We had promised that our women would benefit from this government. We have made true our promise, they will now be able to access the funds to enable them to uplift their lives,” she said.

Ms Wangombe said that the women groups will be trained on how to invest the money to avoid wastage.

"We have posted our people on the ground to train these groups. In all the counties that we have visited, we have seen a positive response. That is why we are investing more money in this project," she said.

She spoke during the official handover of the money to women groups at Milangine in Ol Kalou constituency.

Social Protection Principal Secretary Joseph Motari, who attended the event, said the government had also fulfilled the promise to support the elderly people with Sh2,000 stipend.

"We have fulfilled all our promises in this department. I am sure that no one can complain since they all have their money," he said.

Motari called upon the elderly people to register for SHA, saying that it would help them in promoting their health care.

"Avoid the insinuation that this programme is not working. Let us encourage our mothers and fathers to register in this programme," he said.

The leaders used the opportunity to rally the residents to support the UDA candidate Muchina Nyaga, ahead of the July 16, Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.