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Church members end divisions after reconciliation talks

By David Njaaga | Jun. 16, 2026
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Parish Minister for Nyaragumu PCEA Moses Mwaura Ndegwa

Members of the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Nyaragumu in Muguga, Kiambu County, have resolved a dispute that divided the congregation following a successful reconciliation meeting.

The breakthrough follows months of internal friction over leadership roles and administrative decisions, which had threatened to split the prominent congregation.

Residents expressed fears that the protracted dispute would disrupt upcoming church projects and community outreach programmes.

The meeting was organised by Parish Minister Reverend Moses Mwaura Ndegwa and held at the Main Church, bringing together church leaders and members to address issues that had created divisions among the faithful.

Also in attendance were Parish Secretary Elder Kariuki Muriu and Parish Treasurer Elder Thuo, alongside PCEA Nyaragumu elders and officials, including Chairman Charles Riie, Peter Mburu Kahura, Mary Wangui, Elizabeth Njoroge and Tony Gathu.

According to a statement issued by the congregation, members agreed to put aside their differences during the meeting to restore unity to the church.

"The unity of the church remains our highest priority, and we are grateful that elders and members have chosen dialogue over division to steer the parish forward," Ndegwa observed.

As part of the resolutions, members agreed to attend the retirement ceremony of Elder Mary Wangui scheduled for Sunday, June 21.

Wangui retires after serving at PCEA Nyaragumu for 10 years.

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Related Topics

PCEA Nyaragumu Church Dispute Reverend Moses Mwaura Ndegwa PCEA Nyaragumu Reconciliation Church Leadership Wrangles
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