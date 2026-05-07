Kirinyaga disburses Sh129.5 million bursary to 48,000 students

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Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru disbursing bursaries to students. [GPS]

Kirinyaga County has disbursed Sh129.5 million in bursaries to support 48,000 needy students.

Governor Ann Waiguru described the initiative as a critical milestone in investing in the future of the county’s children, noting that the beneficiaries span all levels of education.

Speaking during the disbursement exercise on Wednesday, Waiguru said that of the total recipients, 37,002 are secondary school students, 5,565 are in colleges, while 5,433 are pursuing university education.

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru disbursing bursaries to students. [GPS]

While reaffirming her administration’s commitment to ensuring no learner is locked out of school due to lack of fees, Waiguru said the new approach reflects inclusivity and equity in access to learning.

The latest allocation, she said, pushes the county’s cumulative bursary disbursement to Sh670.2 million since 2017, marking a significant rise from the Sh49.1 million allocated in the 2017/2018 financial year.

According to her, the steady increase underscores a deliberate effort by her administration to ease the financial burden on families while expanding educational opportunities.

She said the selection of beneficiaries is conducted through ward-level bursary committees, a system she maintained ensures transparency and responsiveness to local needs.

“These committees understand the unique challenges faced by families in their communities and help us reach the most deserving cases,” she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by Kirinyaga Central MP Gachoki Gitari, who praised the governor’s consistency in supporting education and noted her role in safeguarding county bursary programmes.

“I would like you to thank Governor Waiguru for this initiative that has been vital in helping needy students across Kirinyaga over the years. She was also at the forefront of fighting against the directive that had stopped county governments from disbursing bursaries and because of her efforts, this programme was reinstated, and that is why we can support these students today.” The MP said.

The legislator further lauded the county’s ECDE uniform programme, terming it a transformative intervention for young learners, and added that the prayers of parents and beneficiaries continue to uplift the governor.

Murinduko Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) and Education Committee Chairperson, Charles Nyaga Nyamu, described the disbursement as a turning point for many families.

“This is a great day in Kirinyaga. Education is the greatest equaliser and it can make you dine with kings,” he said. “I am a living example. I was once a needy student supported through education, and today I sit with leaders, including the governor. That is the power of education.” Said the MCA

Beyond bursaries, Waiguru said her administration is simultaneously scaling up investments in foundational learning, particularly in Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE).

The governor also distributed teaching and learning materials to benefit a total of 14,142 learners. The materials included 62,127 textbooks, 20,709 pencils, curriculum designs, and chalk.

Some nine ECDE centres also received new furniture, including chairs, tables and storage units, as part of efforts to improve learning environments, with the governor noting that additional classroom construction is ongoing across the county.

Waiguru emphasised that education remains a central pillar of social transformation and economic empowerment. She urged beneficiaries to take their studies seriously, terming the bursary support as an investment in their future.

“As a county, we will continue to invest in education at all levels by nurturing the potential of our children and youth. We are laying the foundation for a more prosperous and equitable Kirinyaga,” she said.