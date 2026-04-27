Governor Waiguru banks on street lights to power Kirinyaga's 24hr economy

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Governor Ann Waiguru said so far, more than 165 floodlights have been installed across towns, shopping centres, and markets. [GPS]

Kirinyaga County is witnessing increased night-time economic activities following the installation of streetlights and floodlights across major markets and trading centres.

Governor Ann Waiguru said so far, more than 165 floodlights have been installed across towns, shopping centres, and markets, significantly improving security and enabling traders to extend operating hours.

She said the programme, implemented through the Department of Transport, Roads, Public Works and Housing, has led to longer business hours, with some traders now operating up to midnight and others around the clock, boosting trade and livelihoods.

According to her, the lighting project forms part of her broader efforts to stimulate economic growth in the county.

She said all major towns in the county have seen an increased number of traders at night, and especially where the floodlights have been installed.

“Residents and traders in Kagio, Kutus, Kerugoya, Kianyaga and Wang’uru can testify that it is now easier to transact business in those towns for longer hours at night. We intend to continue expanding this urbanisation,” said Waiguru.

Her sentiments were echoed by the County Executive Committee Member for Roads, Transport, Public Works and Housing, Jared Migwi, who said the programme is designed to improve the business environment by enabling traders to operate for longer hours while enhancing security, leading to better livelihoods and economic growth.

“The objective is to light up the county to support business, improve security and ultimately boost livelihoods and the local economy,” said Migwi.

The CEC said the county is working closely with Kenya Power and Lighting Company to support electricity connectivity and the project's sustainability.

“The Governor remains fully committed to uplifting the economic status of Kirinyaga residents. The lighting programme complements other flagship projects, including the ongoing construction of the Sagana Industrial Park,” he said.

Across the county, traders and operators say the impact is already being felt, with many reporting improved safety, increased customer flow and higher earnings.

He said traders in towns like Kagio, Wang’uru and Sagana are operating a 24-hour economy mainly due to the conducive environment brought about by the street lighting project.

Jennifer Waruguru, a trader at Ngurubani market, said she is pleased with the new lighting, noting that cases of theft, which were prevalent before, have reduced due to improved security.

Eunice Kiragu echoed the sentiments, saying the improved lighting has given traders peace of mind and flexibility.

“I can leave my belongings without worry and still find them safe. We can now close at 10pm or even beyond, unlike before when we used to close by 7pm or earlier,” Mrs Kiragu said.

At Karima in Kariti Ward, Bodaboda Association Chairman Benson Karimi said the lights have significantly enhanced security and their operations, recalling that darkness previously exposed operators to frequent mugging.

“Before, there was a lot of mugging due to darkness, and we could not stay late, closing by 7pm, but now we operate 24 hours, and we are very grateful to our Governor Anne Waiguru for this initiative,” Karimi said.

In Kagio town, traders are also reporting an improved business environment and increased customer confidence.

Nancy Njeri said the lighting up of the town has increased the flow of late-night customers, noting that she can now operate even at midnight without fear, as insecurity has significantly reduced.

“I can now operate even at midnight, and thugs who used to roam around have completely disappeared,” she said.

Jecinta Muthoni, a banana seller, said the lighting has boosted both visibility and customer trust.

“I am now able to see what I am selling clearly, customers have more confidence in me, and they are many. This means more business and more money in my pocket,” she said.