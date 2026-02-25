×
One killed, scores injured after matatu plunges into river

By Boniface Gikandi | Feb. 25, 2026
One person died while scores were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in plunged into Nyakiabae River near Mataara Township, in Gatundu North sub-county.

The vehicle was destined for Gachocho village in Kigumo, Murang’a, after transporting mourners to a burial in Nakuru County on Tuesday night.

The injured were rushed to Murang’a Level Five Hospital for treatment.

The police said preliminary investigations revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle before it plunged into River Nyakibai in Gatanga, on the border between Murang’a and Kiambu counties.

“The police have launched an investigation to establish the cause of the accident. Motorists should be extra careful while they are on the road,” said a police officer who declined to be named.

Kigumo MP Joseph Munyoro said the victims were heading to Gachocho village when the 18-seater Public Service Vehicle plunged into the river.

“The victims sustained minor injuries. We call on everyone to exercise caution on our roads, especially now that we are heading into the rainy season,” said the MP.

Recently, two teachers died while 13 were injured following a road accident in Nairobi in which a public service vehicle ploughed into educators participating in Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) branch elections.

The crash sent shockwaves through the teaching fraternity and the wider community, prompting renewed calls for road safety awareness.

The accident claimed the lives of two teachers from Madema Junior School, one of whom died at the scene while the other succumbed to injuries in hospital. 

